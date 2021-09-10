Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.50.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $168.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.88. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,584,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,813,000 after acquiring an additional 77,957 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 35.0% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 10,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $30,580,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $24,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

