Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will report $141.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.10 million to $144.27 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $155.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $557.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550.02 million to $565.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $604.17 million, with estimates ranging from $580.37 million to $643.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 181.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUPN opened at $27.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

