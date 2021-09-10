Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 81.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Courage Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIXX. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

FIXX opened at $7.50 on Friday. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $428.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of -0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 271.18% and a negative return on equity of 45.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

