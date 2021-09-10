First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III (TSE:GRID) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III (TSE:GRID) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$2.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of GRID stock opened at C$2.20 on Thursday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III has a fifty-two week low of C$1.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.50.

