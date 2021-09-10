Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has C$3.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital restated an outperform rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trican Well Service to C$3.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cormark set a C$2.66 price target on Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.91.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$2.61 on Thursday. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$1.02 and a 52 week high of C$2.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of C$667.49 million and a P/E ratio of -12.31.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.