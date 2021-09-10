Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.04 Million

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce sales of $25.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.30 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $19.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $96.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.54 million to $101.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $186.77 million, with estimates ranging from $145.60 million to $257.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 281.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of HRTX opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.39. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $22.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.