Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.04 Million

Equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce sales of $25.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.30 million. Heron Therapeutics posted sales of $19.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year sales of $96.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.54 million to $101.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $186.77 million, with estimates ranging from $145.60 million to $257.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 281.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of HRTX opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.39. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $22.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

