Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €53.00 by Barclays

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €53.00 ($62.35) price target by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €50.52 ($59.43).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

