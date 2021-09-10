Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €53.00 by Barclays

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €48.38 ($56.92).

Shares of FRE stock opened at €42.41 ($49.89) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.15.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

