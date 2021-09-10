Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) Insider Tony Mannix Sells 127,601 Shares

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) insider Tony Mannix sold 127,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.97), for a total transaction of £1,071,848.40 ($1,400,376.80).

Clipper Logistics stock opened at GBX 837.48 ($10.94) on Friday. Clipper Logistics plc has a twelve month low of GBX 411 ($5.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 910 ($11.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 602.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 834.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 733.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £852.82 million and a PE ratio of 40.10.

Get Clipper Logistics alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Clipper Logistics’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Clipper Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Clipper Logistics

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.