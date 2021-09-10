Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,322 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOSS. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,365,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after purchasing an additional 663,314 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOSS opened at $10.08 on Friday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $14.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Gossamer Bio Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

