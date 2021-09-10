Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Weis Markets by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Weis Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Weis Markets by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Weis Markets by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weis Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. 36.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMK opened at $56.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.29. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $59.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

