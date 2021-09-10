The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of The Marcus worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in The Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in The Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The Marcus by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Marcus alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

MCS opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $473.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.21. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $92.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.05 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.