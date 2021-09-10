Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $424,000 Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPAA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,587,000 after buying an additional 120,358 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $925,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 132,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MPAA shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Motorcar Parts of America from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NASDAQ MPAA opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.80. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

