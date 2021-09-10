The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RMR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The RMR Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The RMR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in The RMR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in The RMR Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RMR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $34.51 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.83.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $7.00 per share. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

