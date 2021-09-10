Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 54.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Victory Capital by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Victory Capital by 33.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 75,712 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth $1,169,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VCTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

