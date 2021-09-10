CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Holdings Decreased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,386 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of CECO Environmental worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after buying an additional 65,581 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at $6,486,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 13.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 408,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 48,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 23.9% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan Pollack purchased 7,630 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $52,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,046.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE opened at $7.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.55. CECO Environmental Corp. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $256.84 million, a P/E ratio of 89.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

