Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 47.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 61,099 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 351.3% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 66,153 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 51,495 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $3,175,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 55.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 36,810 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 17.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 5,788.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

EBSB opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.06. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.98.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

