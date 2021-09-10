Morgan Stanley Buys New Position in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)

Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 684,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cemtrex in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cemtrex stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. Cemtrex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 16.55% and a negative net margin of 5.68%.

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

