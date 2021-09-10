Morgan Stanley Sells 45,544 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,874 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 45,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 37,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,064 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro bought 3,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $37,272.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNY stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 23.91%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.