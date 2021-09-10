PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.46% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

Get PaySign alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. PaySign has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $150.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.51.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PaySign news, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $180,889.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 836,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,143.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $123,494.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,322,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,180,946.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,584 shares of company stock valued at $326,827 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in PaySign during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the second quarter worth about $38,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PaySign (PAYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.