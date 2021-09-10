Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

XELA has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Exela Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Exela Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ XELA opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. Exela Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $331.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.80.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Exela Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exela Technologies by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Exela Technologies by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

