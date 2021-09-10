Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veeco Instruments Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and support of thin film process equipment, primarily sold to make electronic devices. Veeco’s process equipment solutions enable the manufacture of LEDs, power electronics, hard drives, MEMS and wireless chips. They are the market leader in MOCVD, MBE, Ion Beam and other advanced thin film process technologies. The Company’s portfolio of technology solutions focus on market areas, including Lighting, Display & Power Electronics; Advanced Packaging, micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) & radio frequency (RF); Scientific & Industrial, and Data Storage. The Company’s System products include Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition Systems, Precision Surface Processing Systems, Ion Beam Etch and Deposition Systems, Molecular Beam Epitaxy Systems, and Other Deposition and Industrial Products. The Company’s original name Veeco stood for Vacuum Electronic Equipment Company. “

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 5.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,111,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after purchasing an additional 57,567 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

