Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,060 at Credit Suisse Group

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,030 ($39.59) to GBX 3,060 ($39.98) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FDEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Shore Capital cut Frontier Developments to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Developments has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,281.25 ($42.87).

Shares of LON:FDEV opened at GBX 2,715 ($35.47) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 60.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,550.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,646.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Frontier Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 2,085 ($27.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

