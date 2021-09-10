Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hims & Hers Health Inc. is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care and more. Hims & Hers Health Inc., formerly known as Oaktree Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.88.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.39 and a beta of -0.13.

In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $115,521.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 244,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,879.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wells purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,500 and have sold 49,232 shares valued at $594,230. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $121,538,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $57,201,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $49,923,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 31.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,232 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $25,260,000. 26.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

