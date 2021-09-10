Comparing Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) & Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) and Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Veru has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capricor Therapeutics has a beta of 6.49, indicating that its stock price is 549% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Veru and Capricor Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veru 0 0 5 0 3.00 Capricor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veru currently has a consensus price target of $19.60, suggesting a potential upside of 106.32%. Given Veru’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Veru is more favorable than Capricor Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veru and Capricor Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veru $42.59 million 17.81 -$18.97 million ($0.11) -86.36 Capricor Therapeutics $310,000.00 372.07 -$13.66 million ($0.88) -5.69

Capricor Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veru. Veru is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capricor Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.4% of Veru shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Veru shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Veru and Capricor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veru -0.25% -7.62% -6.11% Capricor Therapeutics -5,621.25% -56.05% -46.64%

Summary

Veru beats Capricor Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veru

Veru, Inc. is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT. The firm’s breast cancer drug candidates include: Enobosarm, an oral, new chemical entity, selective androgen receptor agonist that targets the androgen receptor in AR+/ER+/HER2-hormone sensitive metastatic breast cancer without unwanted virilizing side effects; and VERU 111 for triple negative metastatic breast cancer that has become resistant to taxane IV chemotherapy. It is also advancing the new drug formulation TADFYN, tadalafil and finasterid

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the leading companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and is exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders.

