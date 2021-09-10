Analysts Anticipate IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will report $58.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.21 million and the highest is $65.40 million. IMAX posted sales of $37.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year sales of $234.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.45 million to $253.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $352.44 million, with estimates ranging from $331.90 million to $389.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on IMAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of IMAX by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of IMAX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of IMAX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $15.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.17 million, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.77. IMAX has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

