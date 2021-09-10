Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Shares Gap Down to $17.96

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.96, but opened at $16.78. Radius Global Infrastructure shares last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 10,093 shares traded.

RADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). On average, equities analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RADI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

