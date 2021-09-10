Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Janux Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel T cell engager immunotherapies. Janux Therapeutics Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JANX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69. Janux Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.48). Sell-side analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,163,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,997,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Janux Therapeutics (JANX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.