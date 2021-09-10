Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midwest Holding Inc. is a financial services company. It is focused on providing technology-enabled and services-oriented solutions to distributors and reinsurers of annuity and life insurance products principally in the United States. The company provides an end-to-end solution to manage annuity and life insurance policies which includes product development, distribution support, policy administration, and asset liability management services. Midwest Holding Inc. is based in LINCOLN, Neb. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MDWT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Midwest from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Midwest in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of MDWT opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.75 million and a PE ratio of -8.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $43.37. Midwest has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $126.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWT. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Midwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Midwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $975,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Midwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Midwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Midwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

