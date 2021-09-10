International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.50.

ICAGY stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.35. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $14.23.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.