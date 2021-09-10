NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

NexImmune stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. NexImmune has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexImmune will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXI. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth $5,612,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth $1,431,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth $1,145,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth $1,945,000. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

