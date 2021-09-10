UBS Group Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €34.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UN01 has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.50 ($39.41) price target on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.50 ($34.71) price target on Uniper in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.10 ($33.06) price target on Uniper in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €30.95 ($36.41).

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €35.62 ($41.91) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €31.28. Uniper has a 12-month low of €25.18 ($29.62) and a 12-month high of €35.31 ($41.54). The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.25.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

