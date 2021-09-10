Waste Management (LON:WM) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Waste Management (LON:WM) in a research report report published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WM. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Waste Management to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Waste Management to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 247 ($3.23).
Waste Management Company Profile
See Also: Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.