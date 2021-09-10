Waste Management (LON:WM) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Waste Management (LON:WM) in a research report report published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WM. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Waste Management to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Waste Management to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 247 ($3.23).

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America, providing services throughout the United States and Canada. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery.

