Copperbank Resources (CNSX:CBK) Receives “Buy” Rating from Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Copperbank Resources (CNSX:CBK) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.78 price objective on the stock.

Copperbank Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.14.

In other Copperbank Resources news, Director John Gianni Kovacevic purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$28,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,428,800 shares in the company, valued at C$2,410,800. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,125.

Copperbank Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its property portfolio includes the Contact copper project located in Elko County, Nevada; and the Pyramid and San Diego projects situated in the Alaska Peninsula.

