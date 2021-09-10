Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

MKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 233 ($3.04) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 199.88 ($2.61).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 185.34 ($2.42) on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 86.45 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 189.90 ($2.48). The stock has a market cap of £3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 153.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 154.47.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.