agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Gap Down to $35.48

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.48, but opened at $34.20. agilon health shares last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 2,541 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. Analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,057,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,838,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,057,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,228,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

