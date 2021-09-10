iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 95,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,204,417 shares.The stock last traded at $26.00 and had previously closed at $25.94.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 102,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,980,000 after purchasing an additional 64,270 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 182.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.