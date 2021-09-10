BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Shares Gap Down to $23.46

Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.46, but opened at $22.78. BeyondSpring shares last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 15,293 shares trading hands.

BYSI has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright raised BeyondSpring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in BeyondSpring by 17.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,008,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,406,000 after buying an additional 443,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 31.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 287,788 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 82.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 430,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 194,930 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the first quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring during the second quarter worth approximately $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

About BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.