REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.06, but opened at $16.20. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. REV Group shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 5,053 shares.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REVG. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REVG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in REV Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in REV Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $989.91 million, a PE ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 2.68.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

REV Group Company Profile (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

