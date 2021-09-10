KBR (NYSE:KBR) Shares Gap Down to $40.27

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.27, but opened at $39.21. KBR shares last traded at $39.20, with a volume of 59 shares traded.

KBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 607.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

KBR Company Profile (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

