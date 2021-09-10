Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $61.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Ventas from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.71.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ventas has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average is $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.50, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,393. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 71,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

