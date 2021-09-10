NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) PT Raised to $343.00 at JMP Securities

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $302.00 to $343.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NICE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.21.

Get NICE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $300.96 on Thursday. NICE has a 1 year low of $209.26 and a 1 year high of $302.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $274.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.