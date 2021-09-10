Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.38.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $55.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.74. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.