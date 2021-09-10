Analyzing Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) & County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK)

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) and County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Independent Bank Group and County Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Group $696.57 million 4.17 $201.21 million $4.87 13.81 County Bancorp $69.72 million 3.12 $5.48 million $1.56 23.11

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than County Bancorp. Independent Bank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than County Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Independent Bank Group and County Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 County Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40

Independent Bank Group presently has a consensus target price of $74.17, indicating a potential upside of 10.30%. County Bancorp has a consensus target price of $31.77, indicating a potential downside of 11.88%. Given Independent Bank Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Independent Bank Group is more favorable than County Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank Group and County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Group 34.94% 9.41% 1.32% County Bancorp 26.55% 11.44% 1.25%

Risk and Volatility

Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, County Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of County Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Independent Bank Group pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. County Bancorp pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and County Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats County Bancorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions. The company was founded by David R. Brooks in 1988 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

