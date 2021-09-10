Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “

Shares of OPT opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. Opthea has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $17.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,433,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.27% of Opthea worth $11,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opthea Company Profile

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

