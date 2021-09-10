UBS Group Begins Coverage on McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McAfee presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.54.

Shares of MCFE opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. McAfee has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion and a PE ratio of -68.59.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McAfee will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in McAfee by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in McAfee in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McAfee by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in McAfee by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in McAfee by 267,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

