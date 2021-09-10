Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NINE stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. Nine Energy Service has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $4.04.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $84.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 605.98% and a negative net margin of 32.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Sirkes sold 24,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $51,127.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,258.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,661,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 58,933 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 417,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 880,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 57,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

