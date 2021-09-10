SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.52

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.52 and traded as low as C$8.08. SilverCrest Metals shares last traded at C$8.52, with a volume of 246,455 shares changing hands.

SIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.52.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

