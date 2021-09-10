ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADCT. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.67.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ADCT opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47. ADC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.66.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.