Omeros’ (OMER) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. WBB Securities raised their price target on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omeros currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.67.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65. Omeros has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $23.85.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Omeros will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omeros news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,751,245.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the second quarter worth $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the first quarter worth $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Omeros by 363.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Omeros by 982.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

